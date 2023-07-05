Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $63,000 Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,930 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $217,913.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,222 shares of company stock worth $4,488,576 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

