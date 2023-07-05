Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $67,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 66,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,556,193. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of ABC opened at $190.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $193.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average of $166.46.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.