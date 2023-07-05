Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $1,224,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ORI opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $26.72.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

