Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $71,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 55,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 972.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

