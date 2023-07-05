Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,859 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,376 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,069 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,913 shares during the period. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

