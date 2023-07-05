Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 64,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

