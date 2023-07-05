Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KDP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

