Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,280 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 87.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OC. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,570 shares of company stock worth $2,282,993. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

