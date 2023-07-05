Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $76.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.98%.

Textron Profile



Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

