ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.22

Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.22 and traded as low as $7.19. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 20,905 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRPH. StockNews.com began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

ProPhase Labs Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. ProPhase Labs had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 6.91%. Equities analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It provides a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

