ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $16.98

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.98, but opened at $16.48. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 1,285,475 shares changing hands.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $135,000.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

