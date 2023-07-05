Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Short Interest Update

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 17,930,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,019,000 after buying an additional 677,134 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 144.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 270,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 159,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 116,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

