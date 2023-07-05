Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Zacks Research

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.17 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.89 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

Shares of AMGN opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

