Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch + Lomb Co. Increased by HC Wainwright (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bausch + Lomb in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Bausch + Lomb’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.41 million.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

BLCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -67.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,625,000 after acquiring an additional 87,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.