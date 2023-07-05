Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Reduced by Zacks Research

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion.

BCE Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Cormark decreased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$64.58.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$66.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.72%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.