Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Reduced by Zacks Research

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of C$6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.99 billion.
BCE Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of BCE stock opened at C$60.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. BCE has a 1-year low of C$55.66 and a 1-year high of C$66.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$62.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
BCE Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.72%.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.