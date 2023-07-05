Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Euronet Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.46 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EEFT. StockNews.com began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.88.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.55. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Euronet Worldwide

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $45,866,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,764,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,818,000 after buying an additional 431,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,873,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,197,000 after purchasing an additional 342,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,062,000 after purchasing an additional 331,067 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 294,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

