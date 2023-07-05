Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issued By Zacks Research

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for The Cigna Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $6.05. The consensus estimate for The Cigna Group’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.29 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $7.77 EPS.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group stock opened at $280.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.42. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.