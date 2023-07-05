Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BCE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion.

BCE Trading Up 0.7 %

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

NYSE BCE opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 137.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of BCE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 54,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

