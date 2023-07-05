Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Boosted by Zacks Research

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cactus in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Cactus’ current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cactus from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cactus from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.00. Cactus has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Cactus had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

