Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Regency Centers Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regency Centers in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Regency Centers’ current full-year earnings is $4.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

Shares of REG stock opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,637 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $79,393,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,916,000 after purchasing an additional 885,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.