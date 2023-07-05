Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.07 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $185.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.23 and its 200 day moving average is $171.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $146.82 and a twelve month high of $189.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,106 shares of company stock worth $14,981,816. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

