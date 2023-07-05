Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Reduced by Analyst

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eton Pharmaceuticals
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.