Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Reduced by Analyst

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

