Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Lifted by Zacks Research

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of HEICO in a research note issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.22.

NYSE HEI opened at $176.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.37. HEICO has a 52 week low of $127.45 and a 52 week high of $180.59.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

