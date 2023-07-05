Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Lowered by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $16.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $16.88. The consensus estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s current full-year earnings is $43.98 per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.70 earnings per share.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,140.00 to $2,240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,066.93.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,123.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,061.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,751.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,233.61 and a 52 week high of $2,147.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,323 shares of company stock valued at $22,970,416 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

