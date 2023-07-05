Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Rockwell Automation, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.07 EPS.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.63.

NYSE:ROK opened at $329.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.01. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $192.90 and a one year high of $331.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

