Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Oceaneering International, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Oceaneering International’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oceaneering International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 2.84. Oceaneering International has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $536.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 61,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 63,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceaneering International

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 48,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $800,380.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,726.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oceaneering International

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Recommended Stories

