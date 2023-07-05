Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now forecasts that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Marriott International’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott International’s FY2023 earnings at $8.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Shares of MAR opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $133.54 and a 12-month high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6,107.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,356,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,039,000 after buying an additional 1,334,438 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

