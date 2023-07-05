Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Lowered by Analyst

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $8.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $9.40. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $34.79 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $33.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $37.15 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

REGN stock opened at $718.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $753.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.97. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,420 shares of company stock worth $2,708,691 over the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

