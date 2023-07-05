Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Cut by Analyst

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.