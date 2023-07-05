Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $129.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

