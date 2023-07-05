Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted by Zacks Research

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Monster Beverage in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Monster Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

MNST stock opened at $56.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

