Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Allegion plc Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Allegion in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Allegion’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.34% and a net margin of 14.07%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ALLE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.22.

ALLE opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day moving average is $110.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

