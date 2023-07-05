Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Trading Up 4.9%

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Free Report) shares shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02). 4,503,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 9,923,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.53 ($0.02).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.66. The firm has a market cap of £17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.86.

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, early stage, turnaround, mid venture, late venture and considers pre-IPO opportunities as well. It seeks to invest in blockchain, cryptocurrencies, quantum technology, artificial intelligence, leisure, real estate, interactive media, financial services, renewable & alternative energy sector and technology related investments especially interactive media sectors, consumer discretionary, information technology, communication services, utilities, real estate.

