QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
QuickLogic Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.68.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
QuickLogic Company Profile
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
