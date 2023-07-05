QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.68.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 26.71% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuickLogic Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Articles

