QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.01

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.01 and traded as high as $9.49. QuickLogic shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 23,577 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

QuickLogic Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $128.00 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 22.6% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 407,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QuickLogic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 503,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in QuickLogic by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in QuickLogic by 7.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

