Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Generac by 568.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at $63,614,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,834,438. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.