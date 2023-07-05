RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. OTR Global upgraded shares of RB Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RB Global from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Adam Dewitt acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 18,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.06 per share, with a total value of $1,001,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,774.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last 90 days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in RB Global by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $60.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global has a 52 week low of $48.72 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.18 million. RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Research analysts forecast that RB Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

