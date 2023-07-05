Record plc (LON:REC) Insider Steve Cullen Buys 26,316 Shares

Record plc (LON:REC – Free Report) insider Steve Cullen bought 26,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £25,263.36 ($32,064.17).

Record Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of REC opened at GBX 92 ($1.17) on Wednesday. Record plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 102 ($1.29). The firm has a market cap of £183.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 87.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Record Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $2.05. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Record’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Record Company Profile

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

