Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $433.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

