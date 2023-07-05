Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Up 46.0% in June

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 15,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Regional Health Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Regional Health Properties in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Health Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

RHE opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Regional Health Properties has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.00.

Regional Health Properties Company Profile

Regional Health Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:RHE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business principally consists of leasing and subleasing such facilities to third-party tenants, which operate the facilities.

