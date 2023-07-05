Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.10

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.10 and traded as high as $30.90. Regional Management shares last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 11,783 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Regional Management Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $295.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 60.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $135.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regional Management

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,057,198.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 539,003 shares in the company, valued at $14,057,198.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $69,486.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 849.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile



Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

