Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 52-Week High at $273.52

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $273.52 and last traded at $272.15, with a volume of 10212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.59.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.61 and its 200-day moving average is $238.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

