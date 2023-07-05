Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.25

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €36.25 ($39.40) and traded as high as €39.57 ($43.01). Renault shares last traded at €38.54 ($41.89), with a volume of 1,119,963 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Renault Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.25.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

