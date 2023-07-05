Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avantor, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avantor has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,325,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,713,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,250,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,709,000 after buying an additional 1,083,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,676,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,184,000 after buying an additional 3,316,276 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $342,202,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

