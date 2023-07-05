Reviewing Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) & Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tenaya Therapeutics and Novavax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Novavax 1 3 2 0 2.17

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 242.15%. Novavax has a consensus price target of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 593.77%. Given Novavax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than Tenaya Therapeutics.

84.3% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Novavax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$123.67 million ($2.47) -2.22 Novavax $1.98 billion 0.32 -$657.94 million ($14.37) -0.51

Tenaya Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novavax. Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tenaya Therapeutics and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -56.59% -49.42% Novavax -85.02% N/A -53.17%

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats Novavax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dwarf open reading frame gene in the heart for dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for cardiac regeneration to replace heart cells lost in patients experiencing heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 and influenza combined. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also focusing on products candidates for respiratory syncytial virus and malaria. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

