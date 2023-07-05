REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.26

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.26 and traded as high as $35.17. REX American Resources shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 20,175 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

REX American Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 194.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,690,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 196.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,235,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after acquiring an additional 818,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 180.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after acquiring an additional 550,029 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

