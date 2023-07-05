Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Riverside Resources Price Performance

Shares of Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Riverside Resources alerts:

About Riverside Resources

(Free Report)

See Also

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects comprise the 100% owned Oakes Gold Project covering an area of 5,600 hectares; and High Lake, Longrose, Pichette, and Vincent projects in located northwestern Ontario, Canada, as well as Duc Project covering an area of 600 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Riverside Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverside Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.