Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Up 44.8% in June

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Riverside Resources Price Performance
Shares of Riverside Resources stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. Riverside Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Riverside Resources
