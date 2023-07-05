Robert Holt Purchases 500,000 Shares of Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB) Stock

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Free Report) insider Robert Holt purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £160,000 ($203,071.46).

Shares of Revolution Beauty Group stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.86 million and a PE ratio of -313.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67. Revolution Beauty Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.80 ($0.99). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.31.

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cosmetics, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. It sells its products through retailers, department store chains, wholesalers, distributors, and ecommerce.

