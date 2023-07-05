Robert Holt Purchases 500,000 Shares of Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB) Stock

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Free Report) insider Robert Holt purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £160,000 ($203,071.46).
Shares of Revolution Beauty Group stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.86 million and a PE ratio of -313.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 449.67. Revolution Beauty Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 77.80 ($0.99). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.31.
