Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

