Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 102 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $304.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $246.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.97 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,890 shares of company stock worth $421,726. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

